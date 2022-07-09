NEW CONSTRUCTION amazing home on +/-2.67 acre Blackberry Creek lot. PRIVATE AND PEACEFUL woodland views from the multiple porches of this brand new 2 story home located in a new gated, exclusive subdivision. The 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath home offers comfortable living with an open floor plan. The first floors give a living room with an opening to the massive kitchen, a den with custom fireplace, the laundry space, a full bedroom, and a full bathroom. The second level has one bedroom to the front of the house that opens to a balcony/porch, a custom bathroom with marble, a massive bedroom with shared access to the main bath (this room also has another private balcony/porch), another bedroom (again open to yet another balcony/porch), and the main bathroom (this bathroom has a brilliant shower and a separate soaking tub). The home also has a double garage. The lot is in a cul-de-sac so it is private. This location is close to Marion and Asheville - it is approx. 3 miles off I40 Exit 90.
4 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $475,000
