Incredible Lakes James and mountain views from this expansive townhome. You can't get any better than this with how much space this townhome provides and just a golf cart ride away from Bear Creek Marina. On summer days sit on the screened porch and watch the fireworks over the lake on 4th of July. On fall nights sit on the open deck and look at the leafs change as their colors reflect in the water. This townhome provides an open floor plan with gas fireplace. Large master bedroom on main floor leads to the deck. Downstairs you will find another deck as well as 3 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Plenty of space for all! Short term rentals are allowed. Peace and tranquillity await you at a price point you can enjoy!
4 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $374,000
