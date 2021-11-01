CHARMING home nestled in the woods anyone? This very spacious property boasts 1 acre of land. Ample parking, outbuilding and lovely kids outdoor playhouse. The covered front porch is the perfect place to sit and relax and take in these crisp fall nights heading our way! Inside you will be greeted by a nice size living room which flows perfectly into the dining area and then kitchen. Kitchen itself has nice granite countertops and newer appliances. FOUR bedrooms complete the main space. Lower level features a nice sized den area complete with wood burning fireplace! Lots of storage space and two car garage complete the basement area of this home. New well pump installed in 2018. New Hot Water heater & Heat Pump 2019. All new plumbing ran 2019. Act now and call TODAY before this one of a kind home gets gone!
4 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $325,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Authorities are investigating the death of a man in Old Fort.
- Updated
A grand jury has indicted two Marion residents on multiple charges of embezzlement totaling millions of dollars and involving multiple victims…
Crystal Kelly is a mom, a rocker, a physical therapist, a swimmer and a 38-year-old woman living with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer.
A Morganton man is being held under no bond after being charged with fatally shooting another man.
- Updated
Fast-food workers rallied at McDonald’s on West Henderson Street in Marion Tuesday and voiced their demands for union representation, a $15 fe…
- Updated
McDonald’s workers in Marion announced they will join the #Striketober wave of walkouts on Tuesday, Oct. 26, as part of a 10-city strike calli…
A man whose body was found in the Catawba River on Friday has been identified.
- Updated
The old Moondoggy’s Diner building on the five lane is now being converted into a new Domino’s Pizza restaurant. And a new Burger King restaur…
- Updated
Amidst the brilliant confetti of fall that we see when we look out our windows — bright golds, oranges, and crimsons — we know it’s around Oct…
- Updated
Since 2019, Baxter International Foundation has supported the expansion of telehealth in the area through the Health-e-Schools program.