 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $289,900

4 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $289,900

4 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $289,900

Exceptional FOUR BEDROOM & TWO BATH brick rancher in Nebo NC! Located in an ideal location for someone needing easy access to I-40, Marion or Morganton. Property boasts approximately 3.1 acres. Inside you will find lovely hardwood floors throughout. A large living room is complete with a wood burning fireplace, perfect for those cold winter nights coming our way. The kitchen has seen some recent updates including new appliances and painted cabinetry. Both bathrooms have been updated and new windows throughout main level as well! A heat pump was installed in 2020 and electrical/plumbing was updated too. Don't miss out on this PRIME property! Act now and call today.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics