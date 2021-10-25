4 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $289,900

Exceptional FOUR BEDROOM & TWO BATH brick rancher in Nebo NC! Located in an ideal location for someone needing easy access to I-40, Marion or Morganton. Property boasts approximately 3.1 acres. Inside you will find lovely hardwood floors throughout. A large living room is complete with a wood burning fireplace, perfect for those cold winter nights coming our way. The kitchen has seen some recent updates including new appliances and painted cabinetry. Both bathrooms have been updated and new windows throughout main level as well! A heat pump was installed in 2020 and electrical/plumbing was updated too. Don't miss out on this PRIME property! Act now and call today.