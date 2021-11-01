Large Home on Large lot with plenty of privacy in GREAT location. This 4 bedroom, 2 full bath is An extremely well maintained home , is super tidy and a pleasure to show. Plenty of room to garden, play or let your dogs out to run. Even comes with an 12x16 outbuilding for storage with an additional 12x18 Shelter on one side. Playhouse measures 8x18 including the cute front porch. Interior of home offers a Fabulous and functional floor-plan with large and spacious kitchen, all one level living, nice en suite bathroom for privacy. An EXTRA large covered front porch for entertainment, or enjoying the outdoors under the comfort of shelter. Sitting on just under 2 and a Half acres with rolling grassy areas and a wooded back where Lots of Wildlife can be seen and experienced including Deer, Turkey and the such.
4 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $275,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Authorities are investigating the death of a man in Old Fort.
- Updated
A grand jury has indicted two Marion residents on multiple charges of embezzlement totaling millions of dollars and involving multiple victims…
Crystal Kelly is a mom, a rocker, a physical therapist, a swimmer and a 38-year-old woman living with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer.
A Morganton man is being held under no bond after being charged with fatally shooting another man.
- Updated
Fast-food workers rallied at McDonald’s on West Henderson Street in Marion Tuesday and voiced their demands for union representation, a $15 fe…
- Updated
McDonald’s workers in Marion announced they will join the #Striketober wave of walkouts on Tuesday, Oct. 26, as part of a 10-city strike calli…
A man whose body was found in the Catawba River on Friday has been identified.
- Updated
The old Moondoggy’s Diner building on the five lane is now being converted into a new Domino’s Pizza restaurant. And a new Burger King restaur…
- Updated
Amidst the brilliant confetti of fall that we see when we look out our windows — bright golds, oranges, and crimsons — we know it’s around Oct…
- Updated
Since 2019, Baxter International Foundation has supported the expansion of telehealth in the area through the Health-e-Schools program.