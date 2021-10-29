Do you know that iconic Lake James view from the tip of Old Wildlife Club? It's the one where you have a direct look at sun-soaked Shortoff Mountain over miles of shimmering, main-channel Lake James. This is where you'll find it! This nearly-new home features bright indoor finishes with loads of gathering space and the right floor plan for your visiting family and friends. Note the large, comfortable kitchen with pantry, and the screened porch and deck you've been craving. The generous master suite is also on the main level. Put all this together with plenty of outdoor living space, privacy, a large detached 2 car garage, and an easy walk to your new, covered dock and you've found one of the best ever. Membership to Camp Lake James, the area's foremost amenity and adventure center, is included.
4 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $2,725,000
