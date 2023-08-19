Brand new custom Luxury home on Lake James! Buyers will love the open floor plan, w/ high end details throughout! Gourmet eat in kitchen w/large island & stainless appliances is open to the spacious living room w/ fireplace & covered porch w/stone fireplace overlooking beautiful Lake James! Primary suite on main level features large walk in closet & spa like bath. Another bedroom/secondary primary bedroom w/ private bath & half bath is great for guests! The lower level has 2 additional bedrooms, a full bath, laundry room & spacious bonus room for entertaining! Lower covered porch is great for relaxing, entertaining & enjoying the open water & mountain views. Easy access to 2 level, double boat dock w/ room for all of your water toys. The Arbor is a gated community w/walking trails, community pavilion picnic area, fenced boat storage & close to downtown Marion shops, restaurants & breweries. Just minutes to Lake James State Park & Fonta Flora Trail for hiking, biking & exploring.