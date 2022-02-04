Luxury waterfront property located in a premier gated community on Lake James, recently ranked the #1 vacation hotspot in the country!This lakefront home has 4 bedrooms, an additional room for a home-office and an unfinished basement that you could finish for more square footage.This custom home comes with imported travertine in the foyer and master bath, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, maple finished hardwood floors, wood ceilings and wood beams in the dining room and hallway. The 6 large picture windows provide a great view of the mountains from the open loft area.There is a large deck for outdoor entertaining and to enjoy the private backyard. Enjoy swimming, kayaking, or fishing from your private beach or dock your boat at your deeded community boat slip.The oversized 2 car garage gives you ample storage space.The property sits on a secluded 2.66 acres and has a stream that runs to the lake with a bridge over it. It is located in a cul-de-sac with lots of privacy.
4 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $1,474,000
