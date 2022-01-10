 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $799,000

Beautiful Log Home with 4 Bedrooms and 3.5 baths. This remote wilderness get-a-way is part of a 300+ acre gated community nestled in the 500,000+ acre Pisgah National Forest. Your family and friends can enjoy an open great room with a gas fireplace central to the living room, kitchen, and dining rooms. The first floor has a main bedroom with a fireplace and two other BDRMS plus the laundry room. There's a 360-degree wrap-around porch accessible from Kitchen, living room, and two bedrooms. The lower level includes a den with a kitchenette, movie theater, and two BDRM (Septic Permit shows for 4-BDRM) that access a 180-degree deck. All the decks were stained in 2021. The logs were sealed and are protected from two coats of stain. The roof was replaced in 2020. The underbrush was cut offering easy access to Rose Creek that runs through the property. The National Forest is approximately 368 ft from the property line. Additional 10.5 acres are negotiable for a total of 21 acres if desired.

