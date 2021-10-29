4 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $585,000

Must see this Lakefront home w/unbelievable lake and mountain views including table rock. Home features 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths and located in beautiful East Shores development. 3 levels of covered decking to enjoy the mountain and lake views. Gas log FP in living room plus exterior winch to make bringing groceries etc to the upper level. Plus home includes your own community boat slip right below property. Also includes community pool and tennis courts and short drive to Asheville, Hickory or even Charlotte. All this for only $585,000. Call today!