4 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $524,900

This is the "Home Between Two Creeks" - and both are visible from inside your beautiful, meticulously-maintained home! This stunner sits on a gorgeous 1.79 acre lot just inside the lovely Brookstone neighborhood, and next to wooded, HOA-owned community acreage - so you have a great deal of privacy. You're also just minutes to downtown Morganton. Other highlights include: 10-ft ceilings, a newly screened-in back deck, a brand new vinyl fence for your pets and/or kids, new SAMSUNG refrigerator, new BOSCH dishwasher, new laundry machines. A true home - now just make it yours!

