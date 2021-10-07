 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $424,900

This beautifully remodeled home is in the prestigious Historical area on W Union St, downtown Morganton. Elegantly restored and furnished with high ceilings, sun room, large bathrooms, master suite. Upstairs has been finished for that special guest suite, very private living area for that older teenager or mother-in-law suite. The large dinning room, Open kitchen is perfect for entertaining... Must see to appreciate. Just a short walk to downtown Morganton stores, bistros, brewery and the new soon to be completed amphi-theatre on the square.

