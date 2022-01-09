Once you enter this home, you’ll notice the nostalgic 1920 era scenery. High ceiling with crown molding, window with transoms, original hardwood flooring, wide openings when transiting from one room to another, and wood-burning fireplaces used with gas logs now This home has a “Storybook” feeling from a time period when life was less hectic, and sitting on the porch was a way of bonding with family members and neighbors. The views of Table Rock are breathtaking from this porch. 4 bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, .88 acres of land, new windows, covered front porch, plenty of storage, two-vehicle detached garage, and asphalt driveway. Only 10 minutes to Lake James, 10 minutes to downtown Morganton, 45 minutes to the ski lodges, and approximately 90 minutes to the Charlotte Douglas Airport. Come take a look at this beautiful home.
4 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $412,300
