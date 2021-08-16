4 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $410,000

Open House Scheduled Saturday August 14th from 11 am to 1 pm. Come see this beautifully restored and renovated 1945 Cottage in the heart of Morganton. Just steps away from the bustling downtown activity you'll see a like-new but full-of-charm, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2152 heated square feet, amazing home. You name it and it's most likely new or restored. Roof, Insulation, Drywall, Wiring and Electrical Service, Plumbing, 2 Heat Pumps, Refinished White Oak Flooring, Custom Cabinetry, Built-Ins, Granite Countertops in Kitchen, Quartz and Marble Countertops in baths, Porcelain Tile Master Shower and bathroom floors, Free-standing tub in main level bathroom, Fresh concrete drive to accommodate many vehicles. No expense was spared so come see it and make it yours. Enjoy living in the heart of Morganton! Listing agent is owner.