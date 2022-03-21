Beautiful, Brick, 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, two story home in the well established Camelot neighborhood. Main level boasts spacious family room with gas log fireplace that opens to dining area and kitchen. Off of the kitchen is a dining room that was being used as a bedroom and a large living room with bay windows. Lots of spaces to relax with a family room, living room and a patio in back. There is a full bath on main and a separte laundry room. Doors from dining area lead to backyard patio. Upstairs consists of 4 bedrooms and full guest bath. Primary bedroom has two closets, and ensuite bath. There is plenty of storage in this home with ample closets, off of garage is an additional storage room. Each floor has it's own hvac system for more efficient heating and cooling. Nice private back yard.
4 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $389,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Little Miss McDowell pageant is back for 2022.
- Updated
Three people face charges after a search warrant turned up drugs, guns and cash, authorities said on Friday.
- Updated
Rose Yates would rarely go more than a few days without knocking on a door or visiting a Bible student as part of her volunteer ministry.
- Updated
Mission Hospital McDowell is now under new leadership.
- Updated
Morganton’s homeless population has been growing rapidly over the last 10-15 years, leaving city officials and the public looking to answer a major question: Where are they coming from?
- Updated
Firefighters in McDowell County were busy battling blazes this past weekend.
- Updated
A Marion animal advocate has found a fun and creative way to help cats find their forever homes.
- Updated
McDowell County native Greg Holland may have found a home in the Major Leagues for 2022.
- Updated
A Marion man faces several gun-related charges, authorities said Monday.
- Updated
A Nebo man faces felony drug charges after deputies stopped an ATV on U.S. 70 East, authorities said on Friday.