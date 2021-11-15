Exceptional 4BR/3BA brick cape cod in desirable La Foret Subdivision! Spacious rooms & great storage throughout. Lovely foyer hall opens to formal living room featuring brick, gas fireplace & built-ins. Chef's kitchen has solid surface countertops, artisan cherry glide pantry shelves, Delta touch faucet, new garbage disposal & breakfast area. Formal dining room. Bright family room opens to private deck. Delightful main level owner's suite opens to private Trex deck. Fabulous walk-in closet & ensuite bath featuring luxurious tiled shower with bench & multiple shower features. Second bedroom on main level has large closets & full bath. Upper level has 2 dormer bedrooms w/ lots of closets & a full bath. Full unfinished basement plumbed for future bath could easily be finished for addtl living space. Furniture quality finish wood stove in basement. New trex front porch has wide steps. New hot water heater. Storage room. Replacement windows. Attached, two-car garage with ramp entry.
4 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $389,000
