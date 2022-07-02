Framed by two large dogwoods on a sprawling, level lot, this charming new construction offers convenience and ease of single-level living. Thoughtful design and details are evident throughout this energy efficient home. Everlast smart siding, 30-year architectural roof, 2.5 ton hybrid hvac utilizes electric heat and air, and gas heat below 40 degrees, Rinnai gas hot water heater, vinyl double insulated windows. Nine foot ceilings. Stunning kitchen features custom, solid maple cabinetry, Carrara quartz countertops, large prep island & stainless steel gas range, microwave and dishwasher. Gorgeous 7 inch luxury, vinyl plank flooring is durable and easy to maintain. Three spacious bedrooms including a primary suite with a walk-in shower and ensuite bath. There is also a fourth bedroom or flex room that would make a great office. Enjoy outdoor living with roomy covered front porch & back patio that opens to kitchen/dining. Located minutes to NCSSM, WPCC, I-40 access & downtown Morganton.
4 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $349,500
