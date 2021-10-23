Contact listing agent Shane Cook at 828-443-3205 to schedule an appointment. 1763 Plantation Loop Morganton, NC 28655. Recently constructed 4 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath home in the sought after McCracken Ford subdivision only minutes to downtown Morganton and the Bost Rd area!! Welcoming floor plan enters into the entry foyer & living area that is open to the dining area and ample kitchen. This 2019 home features granite countertops in the kitchen and cultured marble tops in the bathrooms. Home is appointed with brushed nickel and oil rubbed bronze accents including door & cabinet hardware, as well as light & plumbing fixtures. Kitchen has stainless steel range, dishwasher, and microwave/range hood. The exterior is maintenance free with architectural shingles, rock masonry, concrete and vinyl siding. Do not miss the storage to the right side of the home. Home has 2 heat pumps one for each floor. The double garage, flat front yard and rear deck finish out this beautiful home! Come see this like new home today!
4 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $339,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Two people died in separate wrecks over the weekend in McDowell County.
- Updated
Two people were charged after an investigation into local drug activity, authorities said on Friday.
A Marion man faces drug charges after a task force searched his home, authorities said.
- Updated
Update: Monday, 2:23 p.m.: The McDowell County Sheriff's Office said Cody Vance has been located.
- Updated
Authorities said the body appeared to have been there for about two weeks.
- Updated
During the regular Monday meeting for October, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen agreed for a design firm to get started on the work for the plan…
The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing, runaway juvenile: Abagail Lynn Cantrell.
- Updated
Downtown Marion’s Dia de Muertos festival for 2021 is now underway, and it is bigger than ever.
- Updated
On a sunny, beautiful October afternoon, a memorial was finally dedicated to the thousands of men and women who labored under brutal condition…
- Updated
Sheriff's officials said Halyna Hutchins, director of photography for the movie "Rust," and director Joel Souza were shot. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Baldwin was seen Thursday outside the sheriff's office in tears, but attempts to get comment from him were unsuccessful.