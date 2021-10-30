Contact listing agent Shane Cook at 828-443-3205 to schedule an appointment. 1763 Plantation Loop Morganton, NC 28655. Reduced $337,500. Recently constructed 4 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath home in the sought after McCracken Ford subdivision only minutes to downtown Morganton and the Bost Rd area!! Welcoming floor plan enters into the entry foyer & living area that is open to the dining area and ample kitchen. This 2019 home features granite countertops in the kitchen and cultured marble tops in the bathrooms. Home is appointed with brushed nickel and oil rubbed bronze accents including door & cabinet hardware, as well as light & plumbing fixtures. Kitchen has stainless steel range, dishwasher, and microwave/range hood. The exterior is maintenance free with architectural shingles, rock masonry, concrete and vinyl siding. Do not miss the storage to the right side of the home. Home has 2 heat pumps one for each floor. The double garage, gently rolling front yard and rear deck finish out this beautiful home! Come see this like new home today!
4 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $337,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Authorities are investigating the death of a man in Old Fort.
A Morganton man is being held under no bond after being charged with fatally shooting another man.
- Updated
A grand jury has indicted two Marion residents on multiple charges of embezzlement totaling millions of dollars and involving multiple victims…
- Updated
McDonald’s workers in Marion announced they will join the #Striketober wave of walkouts on Tuesday, Oct. 26, as part of a 10-city strike calli…
- Updated
The old Moondoggy’s Diner building on the five lane is now being converted into a new Domino’s Pizza restaurant. And a new Burger King restaur…
- Updated
Fast-food workers rallied at McDonald’s on West Henderson Street in Marion Tuesday and voiced their demands for union representation, a $15 fe…
A man whose body was found in the Catawba River on Friday has been identified.
- Updated
After hearing from both the city of Marion and McDowell County, officials with the N.C. Department of Transportation said they are working har…
- Updated
Marion police arrested two men Thursday for larceny of automobile batteries from Walmart.
- Updated
Since 2019, Baxter International Foundation has supported the expansion of telehealth in the area through the Health-e-Schools program.