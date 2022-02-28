4 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $329,900

Recently remodeled, this 4 bedroom and two bath home is MOVE-IN Ready. Metal roof, new guttering, new vinyl siding, new paint, new Shaw Pro-4 Laminate wood flooring, new HVAC, new Hot Water tank, new Refrigerator, new wiring, and new plumbing. You better come on this one... Make your appointment!!! This location is premier for nature lovers. This home is approximately 4 miles from the new Fonta Flora County Park and Lake James. And, you're only minutes to part of the half a million acres of the Pisgah National Forest. If you love hiking, biking, hunting, and boating, then you're in the right location. Only 18-22 mins from Morganton. Come and enjoy the country lifestyle.