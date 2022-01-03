Must see this "stately" 2 story traditional brick home with partial basement on large 1.07 acre lot within walking distance to downtown Morganton. Home features lots of hardwood floors, plenty of entertaining space for large family or large get togethers. Spacious family room w/Fireplace on main floor plus cozy den or reading room w/tucked away office space just off entrance. Galley kitchen w/double oven and large dining room overlooking rear of home. Upstairs boast 4 ample size bedrooms w/oversized primary bedroom with own fireplace and built in cabinets. Basement area includes 5th bedroom w/full bath and sitting area which could be in law quarters or kids getaway. This home is truly has too much to mention and is a must see to appreciate.
4 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $309,900
