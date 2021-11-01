4 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $299,999

Don't miss out on this mountain retreat that offers some of the BEST views that Burke County has to offer! Views of Table Rock Mountain, Lake James, Short Off Mountain, just to list a few! The view at night is SPECTACULAR! This property has the luxury of seclusion but also is only 10 minutes away from Interstate 40. Walking in the front door you will see the open kitchen leading to the living area. This home has a very open concept feel with a charming fireplace tying it all together. Don't forget about the back porch, a perfect place to sit and drink coffee in the morning. This 4 bed 2 bath home would be great for a permanent resident or someone who wants a mountain get away.