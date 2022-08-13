2019 Beautiful Wheel Chair Accessible Like NEW Clayton Home .5 Miles From I-40 Kathy Exit. Large & Spacious 4 bedroom 2 Bath Split Bedrooms Home - Master Has A Tub & Huge Walk In closet & Wheel Chair Access Master Bath. Home IS NOW Ready For You And Your Family Or As An Investment Property. Short Term Rental Air BnB Rent To Nurses etc... Call Now Before This One Is Gone! Home Sits On .69 Acres On Top Of A Cul-De-Sac With Two Empty Lots On Either Side. NO RESTRICTIONS! Lot To The Left (Middle of the Cul-de-Sac) Owned By Same Owner & Is Negotiable. Neighbors Across Are ALL 1 Family In Two Homes Across. Road Maintance $100 Per Year Not Mandatory.
4 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $298,987
