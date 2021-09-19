Nestled on a semi-private lot in downtown Morganton, this sweet 4BR/2BA bungalow has all the modern conveniences, while retaining all that charm! Roomy front porch is perfect for cozy outdoor living. Restored hardwoods throughout are gorgeous. Decorative brick fireplace crowns the spacious living room. Formal dining room flows easily into the kitchen and living room and is adorned with craftsman-style casing and trim. Modern kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances, professional-style extendable faucet, and durable quartz counters. Two gracious bedrooms on main level, and two on the second story. Full baths on main and second story have elegant tiled floors and shower/tub with tile surround. Full, unfinished basement provides great storage or future workshop. Mt. View Elementary, Walter Johnson Middle, Freedom High Schools. City of Morganton water, sewer, waste, electric. Compas cable/internet available.
4 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $279,900
