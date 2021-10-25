Must see this 4BR 2.5bath 2 story in-town home. Lots of recent updates including walk in shower/tub combo in owners BR suite. Main floor features open kitchen, Living room w/gas log fireplace, dining area, bedroom w/full bath and sunroom overlooking back yard. Upstairs features 2 spacious bedrooms w/huge walk in closets including main bedroom and laundry room. Basement area offers benefit of optional 4th bedroom (no window) and large family or rec room area leading out to covered patio and again with in walking distance of beautiful downtown Morganton. 3 parking spaces in front of home as well as street parking.
4 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $279,900
