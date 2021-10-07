HEART-WARMING 4BD/2BA BRICK HOME, WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN MORGANTON – Enjoy the charm of historic Downtown Morganton in this well-loved 1,599 SqFt home just off W Union St and just over 1/2 mile from city center. Home has total of 2,346 sq ft, with 747 sq ft unheated upstairs and not included in HLA (**NOTE: Seller will give $2500 allowance to install upstairs HVAC with acceptable offer.**). NEW HVAC in 2021 & New Roof in 2015 will offer peace of mind in your new home. With a large Covered Front Porch & Private Back Deck, this quaint .18 acre lot provides loads of outdoor enjoyment/entertainment space without the hassle of maintaining a large lot. OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE: Gas Log Fireplace, Updated Bathrooms with Walk-In Showers, Kitchen Pantry, Spacious Bedrooms, Lots of Natural Light, Plenty of Basement Storage, Reverse Osmosis Water System, 2 Driveways, and attached high-ceiling carport! Don't miss this affordable opportunity to live in the heart of comfort and convenience!
4 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Friends, colleagues remember the life and legacy of Richelle Bailey. She was dedicated to McDowell County.
- Updated
For more than 27 years, Richelle Bailey made a huge impact on McDowell County as a dedicated reporter, a tireless advocate for victims of crim…
Funeral arrangements announced for Richelle Bailey, former journalist, McDowell County Sheriff's Office employee
On the morning of Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Administrative/Public Information Assistant Richelle Bailey passed …
- Updated
I always thought if Hollywood made the Richelle Bailey story, she would be played by “Broadcast News”-era Holly Hunter, a short, feisty, highl…
The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is hosting a memorial service for Richelle Bailey, public information assistant, at 4 p.m. at Tom Johnson…
- Updated
WEAVERVILLE — It seems like in recent history that nothing comes easy for the McDowell Titans.
Blue Ridge HealthCare has finalized its partnership with UNC Health.
- Updated
The McDowell County Health Department reported Friday that 28 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus …
A couple was treated for injuries and released Wednesday evening after a bear attack in the parking area of the Folk Art Center on the Blue Ri…
- Updated
Notice came late, but it came just the same for three McDowell High baseball players who were named to the North Carolina Baseball Coaches Ass…
- Updated
The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday that 75 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and two m…