Proposed construction: Welcome to luxury living at Southpointe on Lake James. This exceptional proposed construction home offers a harmonious blend of contemporary design and natural serenity. This property presents an incredible opportunity to own a lavish retreat nestled on a sprawling .93-acre lot. The spacious and thoughtfully designed layout encompasses four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, ensuring ample space and privacy for you and your loved ones. Additionally, this property includes a deeded boat slip, granting you exclusive access to Lake James. Located in Southpointe community, you'll enjoy a harmonious blend of privacy and convenience. Experience a truly luxurious lifestyle in this proposed construction home that combines impeccable craftsmanship, upscale amenities, and the allure of waterfront living. Don't miss your chance to own this exquisite property in Southpointe on Lake James.
4 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $1,375,000
