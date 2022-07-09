Enjoy LAKEFRONT living in this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath newly constructed home, DOCK INCLUDED, on pristine LAKE JAMES located in the prestigious SouthPointe subdivision!!! Home boasts an open living, dining and kitchen area w/ Thermador appliances, vaulted ceiling, hardwood floors, wood accent walls throughout, huge windows and a large composite deck overlooking the all-natural wooded area with lake views. Main level has laundry room, 2 car garage and primary en suite. Take the stairs to the lower level and you are welcomed into a 2nd living area with a door leading out to the lower-level deck, perfect for a pair of rocking chairs. The split bedroom plan includes one bedroom with en suite bath and 2 bedrooms with a shared hall bath to your right. One bedroom could be used as office/bunk room. Community club house w/ pool and trails. Come see this peaceful retreat nestled in a quiet cove on Lake James ... You'll want to make it your new home or your home away from home!MORE PHOTOS ON 07/06
4 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $1,200,000
