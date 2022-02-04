"Hanging Round" boasts the best views in Montreat, a rare find in this treasured community. This rondette style home is just beyond the infamous stone arches of Montreat. There is room for all with 3 levels, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, multiple dens and a game room. Home is to be delivered turn-key (professionally decorated) with strong vacation rental history. 3 Levels of decking takes advantage of the mountain air and incredible views! Hanging Round" is steps away from walking paths, trails, creeks, Lake Susan and more. Extensive work by current owners to parking pad. Whole house remodel with kitchen, bath, hardwood updates as well as popcorn ceiling removal along with many more updates. Be sure to look at the attachments list for more information.
4 Bedroom Home in Montreat - $790,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
McDowell emergency workers respond to an industrial accident at Baxter Healthcare involving electricity
- Updated
Emergency officials responded to an accident at Baxter Healthcare Monday afternoon involving a reported electric shock.
Rescuers responded to a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 70 West between Johnson Hollow and Paxton Creek in McDowell on Sunday.
- Updated
During the Christmas season last year, a McDowell County resident reportedly saw bright lights in the night sky.
- Updated
The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating two wrecks that happened within 24 hours of each other and are the result of a driver traveling left …
- Updated
Authorities said on Friday a son’s abuse and neglect led to his mother’s death last June.
- Updated
A crash that resulted in injuries for a Marion police officer is still being reviewed and the Marion Police Department is grateful to the pers…
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A woman who has been on Homeland Security Investigation’s radar for drug trafficking has been charged a 10th time in less than three years on drug charges.
Avery deputies, one a fired Morganton cop, urged teen to shock herself with a Taser, indictments say
- Updated
NEWLAND — Two former Avery County deputies — one of whom was previously fired from his job as a police officer in Morganton — have been indicted on charges they encouraged a teenage girl to shock herself with a Taser.
- Updated
UPDATE: 7:30 pm, Feb. 2, 2022: Thomas Mark Barker has been located.
Last week, Dorothy “Dot” Emma Norton of Old Fort celebrated a century of life with her family and friends.