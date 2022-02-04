4 Bedroom Home in Montreat - $790,000

"Hanging Round" boasts the best views in Montreat, a rare find in this treasured community. This rondette style home is just beyond the infamous stone arches of Montreat. There is room for all with 3 levels, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, multiple dens and a game room. Home is to be delivered turn-key (professionally decorated) with strong vacation rental history. 3 Levels of decking takes advantage of the mountain air and incredible views! Hanging Round" is steps away from walking paths, trails, creeks, Lake Susan and more. Extensive work by current owners to parking pad. Whole house remodel with kitchen, bath, hardwood updates as well as popcorn ceiling removal along with many more updates. Be sure to look at the attachments list for more information.