Come enjoy the peace and serenity of this majestic Montreat home in the secluded Montreat community. Hike bike or just relax in this beautiful house. The rustic exterior is contrasted by the contemporary interior with a truly wide open floor plan that is made for entertaining friends and family. The interior is full of light with the tall ceilings and multitude of windows. There's also ample outdoor space on the front porch or the two decks and even an outdoor patio complete with hammock and fenced side yard for the pup. There is a large garage with work shop on the ground floor. with ample space to park your vehicle and also space for two cars in the driveway as well as a space in front by the road The possibilities are endless! Large bedrooms and walk in closets in each of the four bedrooms! Located at the upper elevations means beautiful long range winter views! You must see this home to fully appreciate it. Schedule your showing today!!