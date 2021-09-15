4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $990,000

A sneak peak of photos. Available for showings coming soon! Located in the prestigious coveted Lake Tahoma area. Enjoy the magnificent views from your front covered porch or primary suite balcony! CUSTOM built home w/ an open concept on the ML includ. living, kitchen & dining area w/ fireplace to enjoy family & friends. Features incl. pine floors, shiplap walls, mahogany carved interior doors, wine cellar, primary suite w/ private deep stand up jetted tub, sep. tile shower, double sinks & your reclaimed brick/wood fireplace. A walk-in pantry kitchen island. UL has a magnificent shared bathroom w/ sep. sinks & soaking tub, huge walk in closets, a loft area & magnificent views. The LL incl. a great room w/ wine cellar, full bath, & 2 bonus rooms. Guest quarters are located above the 3 car garage. Enjoy the 500 acre lake w/ prize fishing, 36 miles of trails, approx. 8 acres of green fields for deer & turkey. A waterfront easement w/ covered boat dock is included. See survey.