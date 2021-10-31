Step back in time to this grand colonial home that boasts 4.63 acres within the city limits. This property affords lots of original character in this prestigious home with its lovely grounds. Previously owned by Meredith College and the Blanton family, it offers THREE interior wood burning fireplaces and an exterior patio fireplace to enjoy those cool evenings. The large foyer entrance hosts a wonderfully re-done staircase with some lovely gingerbread molding. There is a butler pantry and service button for your morning coffee. The private grounds are magnificent. Loads of original charm and charm throughout. The expansive dining room offers a wonderful opportunity for your large family gatherings. Basement area offers a exercise bonus room. Lots of attic storage space. Take your physical or virtual tour today!
4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $789,000
