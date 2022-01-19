4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $676,710

Check back for virtual tour! Live showings begin on Jan. 17th. Reserve your showing appointment today for that upcoming date. Enjoy your beautiful log cabin in the mountains of western NC with gorgeous long range views of Little Switzerland & Mt. Mitchell in the Views at Woodland Hills gated community! The surrounding views are some of the best in the county. The open concept in the living room boasts of tongue and groove high ceilings with natural light from the windows. The main level hosts 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths while the upstairs has a large great room currently used as a bedroom and office area overlooking the balcony. The finished basement offers 3 bonus rooms, full bath and a recreational area to put your fun stuff. Bonus rooms could be an exercise, office, study OR wine cellar. New heat pumps 2022, New roof 2018. S Additional outdoor living area w/ your patio, grill and fireplace. Sq. footage is for the 3 car carport.