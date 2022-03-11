 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $599,900

A beautiful blend of exterior stone & brick has created an impressive curb appeal for this lovely home. Main level features hardwood & tile flooring, 9' & 12' ceiling height, formal LR & spacious DR, den w/gas log FP & wall mounted TV w/4 speakers, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths. Kitchen has ample custom cabinetry, pantry, island/serving bar for additional seating & storage plus roomy breakfast area w/large window that invites natural light. Right side of home has master BR & BA w/whirlpool tub, shower & double vanity. Also, laundry room w/1/2 BA and 2 car oversized garage. On left side of home there are 3 BR, hall BA & Jack & Jill BA connecting 2 of the BR. Second level has bonus room & 1/2 BA. Large Basement has great possibilities w/gas log FP, 1/2BA, lots of storage space & garage door. Mountain views from back deck & pool area. Pool uses copper ionization system which is safe way to clean w/out the side effects of chlorine. App 30 minutes to AVL & close to Blue Ridge Mtns

