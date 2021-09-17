4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $599,000

The BEST way to describe this awesome property is a, BEAUTIFUL HOME with VIEWS to match! There is plenty of space for all to enjoy! This desirable home includes a very comfortable Mother in-law suite with a private entrance. The main floor has a fantastic Great Room with all the natural lighting you could ever ask for. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter top space. Another feature you will appreciate is how well designed the master bedroom and bathroom is. The loft has a full bathroom and two bedrooms with a cozy sitting room. Do not miss out on this awesome property.