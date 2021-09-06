 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $465,900

4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $465,900

4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $465,900

Country living at its finest in the Glenwood community. Home on 3 acres with creek and much more. Beautiful tile and hardwood flooring with some carpet. Large family room, kitchen and dining with plenty of room for all your hearts desires, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs and in-law suite downstairs with open floorplan 1 bedroom 1 bath. 2 car garage in basement plus plenty of parking outside. Home is wired for a generator. Fenced in yard for pets or garden area, beautiful views, storage buildings, RV carport. Call today to schedule a viewing of this AMAZING property.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID-19 claims the life of 28-year-old McDowell County firefighter
Local News

COVID-19 claims the life of 28-year-old McDowell County firefighter

  • Updated

Garrett Presnell left behind his wife, Kelsey, and their unborn daughter, Kora.

“He gave the ultimate sacrifice ... It’s just a sober reminder of how precious life is, and to take advantage of it and live each day to the fullest,” said Maj. Ryan Lander with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics