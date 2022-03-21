Desirable Glenwood area- Convenient to I-40. This large 4 bedroom 3 full & two 1/2 bath home has so much to offer. The main level has the primary suite with WIC, Garden tub and shower, large family room, kitchen w-dining area\, hardwood floors, and wood burning fireplace, formal dining room, 2 laundry areas, additional bonus room with half bath, and a second 1/2 bath. Your upper level has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths and a bonus room/office. Recent upgrades include new ceramic tile floors in all baths & kitchen, new wooden laminate floors in the upstairs, new gutters, gutter guard & downspouts. Treks decking covered front porch overlooking the large front yard, and a large deck-partially covered, perfect for outdoor entertainment. The 1.10+/- acre lot also features a 1600 sf insulated 4 car garage/workshop w- 10 x 10 door and 12' ceilings to hold camper, boats, etc. The community amenities including the pavilion, playground, picnic & fire pit area, and 2 stocked ponds.
4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $459,900
