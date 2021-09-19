 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $445,000

Country living at its finest in the Glenwood community. Home on 3 acres with creek and much more. Beautiful tile and hardwood flooring with some carpet. Large family room, kitchen and dining with plenty of room for all your hearts desires, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs and in-law suite downstairs with open floorplan 1 bedroom 1 bath. 2 car garage in basement plus plenty of parking outside. Home is wired for a generator. Fenced in yard for pets or garden area, beautiful views, storage buildings, RV carport. Call today to schedule a viewing of this AMAZING property.

