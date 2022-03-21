MOUNTAIN TRANQUILITY BORDERING GOVERNMENT LANDS - This 4BR retreat on 26.06+/- acres boasts mountain views & woodlands to the rear of the home. The home…. CLASSIC CHARM & MODERN TOUCH - Circa 1955 1.5 story home offering 4 Full BRs (including 2 BRs on the main floor) & a large, modern bathroom. The home combines all the old styling you'll love like heartoak hardwood flooring, detailed moldings, & a brick fireplaces - w/ modern amenities like a newer heat pump, new kitchen cabinets w/ quartz countertops, replacement windows, a newer roof … plus more. The full basement offers options for storage or expansion. The grounds….. 5+ GENERATION ESTATE - this land is historic to North Cove & extends from the valley where the house is located to the woodlands and mountains behind the home that touch government lands. Old growth timber and huge natural stone abound on the land. The garage/shop…. NEED A WORKSHOP? - the detached 2 car garage is wired and oversized for all your workshop dreams.
4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $350,000
