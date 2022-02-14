Located in the heart of Pleasant Gardens. This large and private brick home has lots of desirable features including 4 bedrooms, large primary bedroom w-walk in closet, living room w-hardwood floors & gas logs, large great room with woodstove, covered front porch w-mountain views overlooking your large level grassed yard for outdoor activities. The full basement has extra storage w-2 additional finished rooms & a 2 car garage. The private back yard has a 15 x 15 patio and an oasis feeling w-a large water feature, banana plants along with beautifully landscaped flowers beds. The house could be used as 5 bedroom but currently has a sewing room/formal dining room. The large deck is in need of removal and/or replacement. You are also convenient to schools, Marion, Old Fort, Lake James & more.
4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $338,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Marion woman was killed in a single-car wreck on Sugar Hill Road on Tuesday morning, officials said.
- Updated
A former Marion woman was found not guilty on 22 charges of sexual assault against her son during a jury trial in McDowell County Superior Cou…
- Updated
A jail inmate accused of murder has died in custody, the McDowell County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.
- Updated
One of Marion’s most beloved restaurants is serving its popular nachos, tacos and quesadillas at a new and bigger location with some added fea…
- Updated
Senior Mason Lamb, the McDowell Titans’ leading scorer, didn’t mark in the scorebook in the Titans’ 58-46 senior-night win against the Erwin W…
- Updated
On Tuesday, McDowell County officials and Duke Energy representatives took part in a groundbreaking ceremony for a new recreation park next to…
- Updated
The North Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled a defendant received a fair trial in McDowell County after he was found guilty of felony larceny…
The mayor has invited the town's residents to attend the woman's funeral.
- Updated
Editor’s Note: Ginny Rhodes is the sister of the subject of this story, Whitney Moore.
- Updated
DREXEL — An 8-year-old has died after being hit by a car at his bus stop Thursday morning.