4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $338,900

Located in the heart of Pleasant Gardens. This large and private brick home has lots of desirable features including 4 bedrooms, large primary bedroom w-walk in closet, living room w-hardwood floors & gas logs, large great room with woodstove, covered front porch w-mountain views overlooking your large level grassed yard for outdoor activities. The full basement has extra storage w-2 additional finished rooms & a 2 car garage. The private back yard has a 15 x 15 patio and an oasis feeling w-a large water feature, banana plants along with beautifully landscaped flowers beds. The house could be used as 5 bedroom but currently has a sewing room/formal dining room. The large deck is in need of removal and/or replacement. You are also convenient to schools, Marion, Old Fort, Lake James & more.