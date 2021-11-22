4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $325,000

One owner brick ranch style home w/mostly finished basement. Home has 3 BR & 1.5 baths on main level as well as roomy living room & kitchen/dining area. Sellers say there are hardwood floors under carpet on upper level. The basement is largely finished & has lots of possibilities as 2nd Living Quarters! There is great family room w/paneled walls & woodstove insert; kitchenette w/good cabinetry, range & refrigerator; BA w/pedestal sink & shower stall; laundry connections, 2 other rooms for potential BR &/or office space w/pretty view of mountains & barn. Basement has baseboard heat where finished; Other special features include: updated breaker box; heat pump for main floor; great backyard deck (app 2 ears old); 1 car carport; concrete drive. Best of all there are app 5.27 acres of beautiful land w/great barn that has several stalls & an upper loft area, as well as an attractive quilt block on the front of the barn! Located close to I-40; 30 minutes to AVL & app 20 to Morganton.