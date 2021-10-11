4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $279,900

Well maintained, attractive one level brick home w/basement is "move in ready". Kitchen has been updated w/ beautiful Kraftmaid cabinets w/easy close drawers, pantry, wine rack, granite counter tops, stainless appliances; Dining area is open to kitchen & has French doors to deck. Living room has gas log FP; Main level has 3 baths including primary bedroom & bath & beautifully remodeled hall bath w/tile & a pebble floored walk in shower. The basement has very nice family room with a pool table and brick wall fireplace with handmade mantel and wood walls and ceiling. The laundry room includes a Kenmore washer & dryer; also, downstairs is a 4th bedroom and a half bath. There is a one car garage and plenty of room for storage or a workshop. The private backyard has a large deck with a lower level, a patio and a small screened porch. Additionally, there is a very pretty koi pond. Other features: replacement windows, propane gas hot water heater, roof app 14 yrs old