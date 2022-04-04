4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $279,000

Just in time for SUMMER!! Enjoy the pool and a large outdoor space that is mostly cleared with approx. 2.5 acres. This property features an open concept with kitchen, dining and living room that offers an abundance of natural light. The living room affords large windows with a view that leads to your front deck. Some newer fixtures, paint and flooring. The seller is currently upgrading to a new heat pump. Back up monitor and a small gas heater in the lower level. Patio doors lead to a small balcony from the upstairs suite. Additional square footage is storage basement without side entrance.