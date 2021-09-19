 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $275,000

This stunning Brick ranch home on full basement sits perfectly on a large lot in a nice neighborhood. From the large open kitchen and living space to the large backyard, there is plenty of room for the whole family to enjoy. Large basement opens up even more possibilities for expansion. Recent updates include new fresh paint in most rooms and white appliances. Situated in a family-friendly neighborhood near a very busy downtown area, this home is sure to go fast! You can easily be to Lake James or downtown Marion with minutes. IDEAL location! Act now and call today before this brick beauty gets gone.

