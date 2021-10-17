4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $250,000

BUILT FOR THE AGES - This 4 BR, 2 BAh 1.5 Story Traditional was built when craftsmen showed pride in their work. It offers plenty of class and an ambiance seldom found in newer homes. There is a feeling of spaciousness in the large, bright living and dining rooms with their high ceilings. The freshly painted main level floor plan includes a formal living room (with natural gas logs fireplace), a formal dining room, large eat-in kitchen, & back enclosed porch. The highlight of this level is the custom & highly upgraded kitchen. The upper level offers 2 more Bas, one bath, & access to the wonderful attic storage spaces. The lots total .+/- 33 acres & include a detached 2 car carport plus double garage door workshop. The bonus feature of the home is the rocking-chair ready front porch overlooking the street and city scene. This home is located in a convenient in-town setting just a few minutes from I40 (convenient to Asheville) & a short walk down the street to Main Street amenities.