 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $243,000

4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $243,000

4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $243,000

DOWNTOWN MARION LOCATION & CURB APPEAL -- Appealing 1.5 level/ +/- 1700sf floor plan with up to 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, a living room, a laundry room, office space, and den/dining room -- The interior gives 2 bedrooms and bathrooms on the main level and up to 2 more bedrooms upstairs. The exterior offers a great front porch, rear deck, and a level lot with city views. Central Heat and Air. Situated on approx. .24 acre lot in the very desirable downtown section of Marion.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics