DOWNTOWN MARION LOCATION & CURB APPEAL -- Appealing 1.5 level/ +/- 1700sf floor plan with up to 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, a living room, a laundry room, office space, and den/dining room -- The interior gives 2 bedrooms and bathrooms on the main level and up to 2 more bedrooms upstairs. The exterior offers a great front porch, rear deck, and a level lot with city views. Central Heat and Air. Situated on approx. .24 acre lot in the very desirable downtown section of Marion.
4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $243,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A former Marion woman was found not guilty on 22 charges of sexual assault against her son during a jury trial in McDowell County Superior Cou…
- Updated
In a 7-2 vote on Monday, the McDowell County Board of Education passed a motion to allow optional masks for students, staff and visitors effec…
- Updated
Firefighters were busy Saturday and Sunday responding to two separate blazes that destroyed two structures in Marion.
40-ton arches collapse in Hickory. Wooden beams over pedestrian bridge were in place less than a year.
- Updated
The centerpiece structure of Hickory's City Walk, two arches over the Rudy Wright bridge, have collapsed.
- Updated
District Attorney Ted Bell is urging store owners in McDowell and Rutherford counties to get rid of video sweepstakes machines, which are cons…
- Updated
A Marion woman is accused of abusing a child, authorities said on Monday.
- Updated
LEXINGTON — A twin-engine plane that had just taken off from nearby Davidson County Airport on Wednesday slammed into the rear of a tractor-trailer traveling south on Interstate 85 during the afternoon rush hour, killing the pilot and closing the highway for hours.
- Updated
The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday that 104 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and four…
A California couple and their child died on a hiking trail near Yosemite last August. His phone revealed details about their last moments.
- Updated
During Monday’s regular meeting, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners voted to make the wearing of face masks optional for county employ…