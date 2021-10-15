This amazing custom home with basement sits on 42.7 acres and offers spectacular mountain views (including Mount Mitchell) from the wrap around porch. This open floor plan has soaring vaulted ceiling in the kitchen and great room. The gourmet kitchen offers custom wood cabinets, Brazilian natural stone, Dacor 6 burner stove, large island, 2 double ovens, farm sink and stainless steel appliances. Walk in pantry offers coffee bar, double ovens & hand made wood countertops. Other custom features include hardwood floors throughout, custom moldings & Trex decking with hand made metal railing & custom built-ins/desks in office, floor to ceiling stone fireplaces. Oversized master bedroom offers mountain views and custom bath with heated floors, 10 x 6 steam shower with rain head, 4 jets, free standing tub, speakers, limestone trough sink. Property also offers fruit trees, grape vines, heirloom apple trees, gun range & is located within minutes of downtown Marion, Black Mountain & Old Fort.
4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $2,150,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
McDowell High crowned its homecoming queen and king Friday at halftime of the Titans' 36-7 win over Enka. Jade Hardin is the 2021 queen and Si…
- Updated
The following is from the Marion Police Department:
- Updated
McDowell County Parks and Recreation reported more vandalism to their parks totaling thousands of dollars in damage.
- Updated
Effective Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, the Fifth Third Bank branch in downtown Marion will close for good and customers will have to go elsewhere to …
- Updated
Early Thursday morning, a round of strong storms caused life-threatening flash flooding in McDowell County. Swift water rescue teams, fire pe…
Michael and Philista Gossett of Marion announce the wedding of their daughter, Zoey Kristina Gossett of Marion to Gregory James Laughridge, of…
- Updated
Catawba Brewing patrons soon will see some more beer offerings in their taprooms.
- Updated
McDowell County Emergency Services announced Wednesday the promotion of Andrew Pressley to the position of fire marshal and deputy director of…
- Updated
McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking for the suspects who stole a White 2004 GMC Sierra flatbed truck from Ray Roland’s …
- Updated
By Friday afternoon, McDowell County emergency officials and local government leaders were busy assessing the damage from the heavy rains and …