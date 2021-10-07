Affordable one and a half story home located across from the playground and park in Clinchfield area. Home has 2 bedrooms (one does not have a closet) and a bath on main level and 2 smaller bedrooms on the second level. Enclosed back porch also has washer and dryer connections and good room for storage. Other features include: covered front porch, some wood flooring, baseboard heat, replacement windows, roof replaced in 2011; some interior ceiling fans; some updated electric. House to be sold in "as is" condition. Cash or conventional loan needed.
4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $115,000
