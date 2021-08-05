 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $100,000

Ton of potential for this fixer-upper home. Great amount of space to work with - Investor special for fix and flip, or retail handyman buy and make your own. Multiple offers likely, so bring your best! Contact owner directly at: 980-208-9254, joshua@theestates.com

