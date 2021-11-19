 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $1,995,000

This amazing custom home with basement sits on 42.7 acres and offers spectacular mountain views (including Mount Mitchell) from the wrap around porch. This open floor plan has soaring vaulted ceiling in the kitchen and great room. The gourmet kitchen offers custom wood cabinets, Brazilian natural stone, Dacor 6 burner stove, large island, 2 double ovens, farm sink and stainless steel appliances. Walk in pantry offers coffee bar, double ovens & hand made wood countertops. Other custom features include hardwood floors throughout, custom moldings & Trex decking with hand made metal railing & custom built-ins/desks in office, floor to ceiling stone fireplaces. Oversized master bedroom offers mountain views and custom bath with heated floors, 10 x 6 steam shower with rain head, 4 jets, free standing tub, speakers, limestone trough sink. Property also offers fruit trees, grape vines, heirloom apple trees, gun range & is located within minutes of downtown Marion, Black Mountain & Old Fort.

